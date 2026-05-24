The Mandalorian And Grogu Brings Back One Of Star Wars' Most Powerful Force Abilities

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu."

The Force is a mysterious energy in the "Star Wars" universe and it has the ability to do many wondrous things. In the hands of a benevolent wielder, it can do great things in the service of others. Some of those amazing abilities include psychometry, the power to touch an object and see echoes of the past like Jedi Quinlan Vos or Cal Kestis are able to do (and Ahsoka Tano even did once).

Other Jedi, like Qui-Gon Jinn, Yoda, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, learned to commune with those that transformed into the Force and could return from its netherworlds (even though Harrison Ford is oblivious about them). Even Luke Skywalker learned to project a life-like image of himself from one side of the galaxy to the other. One ability that might be even more powerful than those is the ability to heal someone on the brink of death. Saving someone from death was the power Anakin Skywalker turned to the dark side to learn, it was so rare.

In "The Mandalorian and Grogu" (read our review here), we see this rare powerful Force ability on display. When Grogu's adopted father, the Mandalorian Din Djarin, is wounded by the Twins' poisonous dragonsnake, it seems as though he will die without intervention. Grogu relies on the Force to seal the wound and stop the poison from spreading any further.