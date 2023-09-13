Ahsoka Uses A Rare And Potentially Dangerous Jedi Force Power In Episode 5

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Ahsoka."

Every time a character in a "Star Wars" show or film reveals a heretofore unknown Force-based ability, there's always going to be a contingency of viewers who find themselves turning into Han Solo and grumpily yelling, "That's not how the Force works!" Pretty much without fail, however, there's an earlier "Star Wars" project that's already established that this is, in fact, how the Force works. If anything, the last 46 years of "Star Wars" have taught us that the Force is often pretty darn weird, with this week's episode of "Ahsoka," "Shadow Warrior," providing yet another useful reminder of just that.

Upon returning from her near-death Force experience, the episode has Ahsoka Tano emerging from the oceans of Seatos and using the Force to read the history of the destroyed star map leading to Grand Admiral Thrawn. In doing so, she is able to determine exactly happened to her missing Padawan, Sabine Wren.

For as much as it might seem like a convenient plot device, Ahsoka's Force trick here is known as psychometry and has a deep history in "Star Wars." Its first appearance was in the no-longer-canonical 1994 Legends/Expanded Universe novel "The Courtship of Princess Leia," in which Luke Skywalker tracked Han (who had basically kidnapped Leia Organa in an attempt to prevent her from marrying someone else) by using the Force to sense the emotional traces he had left at a casino on Coruscant. However, the term psychometry wasn't used to describe this ability until the Legends comic book run "Star Wars: Republic," published by Dark Horse from 1998 to 2006.