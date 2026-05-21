The Boys Series Finale Resolves The Fate Of One Forgotten Character
Spoilers for "The Boys" series finale follow.
To recap: "The Boys" Season 4 was set entirely in the run-up between the end of a presidential election and inauguration. Democratic nominee Robert "Dakota Bob" Singer (Jim Beaver) had won the election, but made the mistake of picking Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) — a blood-bending supe who can explode people's heads on command — as his VP. Season 4 was a race against for the Boys — working with Singer — to neutralize Neuman before she took office, head popped her way to the presidency, and handed America over to Homelander (Antony Starr).
Well, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) took care of Neuman (read Claudia Doumit's thoughts on her character's death here), but Singer was framed for the murder. He went from President-elect to convict, allowing Homelander puppet Steve Calhoun (David Andrews) to take the White House.
By the series finale "Blood and Bone," Homelander and Calhoun are both dead, and the regime is toppled. VP turned President Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie, though Doumit originally auditioned for Ashley before landing the part of Neuman) tried to hold on to power, but she was impeached. Who replaced her? Dakota Bob.
Singer shows up in the last scene of the series, calling up Hughie (Jack Quaid) with a job offer. The series glosses over how he got freed, but he's finally serving as President. Since Vought hasn't been toppled and there are still plenty of bad supes out there, Singer offers Hughie a job directing a reinstated Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs (where he had been working back in Season 3, before learning Neuman was a supe). But Hughie is out of the game, even if that means saying no to the president.
The Boys ends with Robert 'Dakota Bob' Singer as the President
While Bob Singer's fate was far from the most pressing loose end "The Boys" had to tie up, it's a nice bit of continuity to bring him back. He was an innocent man wrongly imprisoned for a crime he didn't commit, so this corrects an injustice. Plus, he's probably going to be a better president than Homelander or his puppets were, and this allows "The Boys" to show things have returned to relative normalcy in the U.S. Of course, Singer was never a significant enough character to get his own spot in the series' closing epilogue, so his cameo is rightly about underlining Hughie's happy ending.
There's probably a good reason that "The Boys" creator Eric Kripke didn't forget to reveal Singer's fate. Jim Beaver had a recurring role on his previous series, "Supernatural," as the demon hunter Bobby Singer, a father figure to the heroes Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles). Singer's name in "The Boys" is even a reference to Beaver's identically named character on "Supernatural." (In "The Boys" comics, President Dakota Bob's full name is Robert Schaefer.)
Jim Beaver is far from the only "Supernatural" actor on "The Boys." Ackles is the most prominent alum on the show as Soldier Boy, and "The Boys" Seasons 4-5 featured Jeffrey Dean Morgan (who played Sam and Dean's father, John) as Joe Kessler. "The Boys" Season 5 Episode 5 was a full-on "Supernatural" reunion, pairing Soldier Boy with Mr. Marathon (played by Padalecki) and Malchemical (Misha Collins, best known as the angel Castiel on "Supernatural"). Kripke soared to new heights with "The Boys," but he hasn't forgotten where he started.
"The Boys" is streaming on Prime Video.