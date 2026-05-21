The Boys Series Finale Resolves The Fate Of One Forgotten Character

Spoilers for "The Boys" series finale follow.

To recap: "The Boys" Season 4 was set entirely in the run-up between the end of a presidential election and inauguration. Democratic nominee Robert "Dakota Bob" Singer (Jim Beaver) had won the election, but made the mistake of picking Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) — a blood-bending supe who can explode people's heads on command — as his VP. Season 4 was a race against for the Boys — working with Singer — to neutralize Neuman before she took office, head popped her way to the presidency, and handed America over to Homelander (Antony Starr).

Well, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) took care of Neuman (read Claudia Doumit's thoughts on her character's death here), but Singer was framed for the murder. He went from President-elect to convict, allowing Homelander puppet Steve Calhoun (David Andrews) to take the White House.

By the series finale "Blood and Bone," Homelander and Calhoun are both dead, and the regime is toppled. VP turned President Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie, though Doumit originally auditioned for Ashley before landing the part of Neuman) tried to hold on to power, but she was impeached. Who replaced her? Dakota Bob.

Singer shows up in the last scene of the series, calling up Hughie (Jack Quaid) with a job offer. The series glosses over how he got freed, but he's finally serving as President. Since Vought hasn't been toppled and there are still plenty of bad supes out there, Singer offers Hughie a job directing a reinstated Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs (where he had been working back in Season 3, before learning Neuman was a supe). But Hughie is out of the game, even if that means saying no to the president.