Apple TV Users Are Noticing A Disturbing Pattern In The Streamer's Best Shows

It's unlikely that Walt Disney Animation meant to do this, but attentive viewers have noted that many of the studio's high-profile feature films feature dead parents as a plot point. Looking over Disney's output since the beginning, one can find a mass grave of mothers and fathers, some of them dead before the start of the movie ("Cinderella," "The Little Mermaid," "Beauty and the Beast," pretty much all the Princess movies), while some of them are killed in action ("Bambi"). It's unlikely the studio wanted to include dead parents as some kind of commentary on broken homes or whatever, but that was the way things shook out. Ditto superhero characters. Spider-Man, Batman, and Superman are all characters whose parents are dead.

A similar pattern has seemingly emerged, as Reddit users have noticed, in the recent hit shows on Apple TV. Only with Apple, instead of dead parents, it's dead spouses. One user referred to the network as the Apple Widowers Universe, noting how often the phenomenon happens. In at least three cases, Apple TV shows feature a wife who was killed in a drunk-driving accident and a widower protagonist who is intensely mourning their loss to the point of extreme depression.

In some of Apple TV's shows, the widows/widowers are merely single members of the ensemble. For example, the character of Patrick Kennedy on the post-apocalypse series "Silo," played by Rick Gomez, has a dead wife. In most cases, though, the widow/widower is front and center. One might immediately think of Jimmy Laird, the psychiatrist character played by Jason Segel on Apple's "Shrinking." That show's action is predicated on Jimmy losing his wife and on how he deals with his subsequent intense mourning. She was killed in a drunk-driving accident.

And that's just the start of it.