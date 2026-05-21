Jeff Probst's Survivor 50 Finale Spoiler Has Fans Losing Their Minds

The finale of "Survivor 50" didn't promise a ton of surprises when it aired on Wednesday, May 20 ... and yet, host and showrunner Jeff Probst managed to ruin what might have been the night's only shocking moment.

Rumors swirled, weeks in advance of the finale, that Aubry Bracco would be crowned Sole Survivor and walk away with the Mr. Beast-boosted $2 million prize; those rumors turned out to be 100% true. The reason Bracco was able to make it to the very end of the show is almost exclusively because she won the final Immunity challenge, which meant that she got to choose who sat alongside her at the final tribal council. Bracco chose Joe Hunter to go with her and decided that the other two remaining players, Rizo Velovic and Jonathan Young, would make fire to decide their fate. Pretty standard "Survivor" stuff, and the fans voted for fire-making over a vote (according to Probst, who spent all of "Survivor 50" touting that this season was "in the hands of the fans").

Because the reunion was a weird mix of live footage and pre-taped moments that actually went down during the final episode shot on location in Fiji, Probst, in the live footage, brought Velovic out on stage to join the jury as its final member. Probst did this before the fire-making footage aired. Scrambling to deal with it, Probst joked about the situation after they cut to a commercial. "We were going to show you fire-making and then have the loser of fire-making, Rizo, come out and talk about how charming he is and how maybe, if he'd practiced fire-making, maybe he would have won," Probst said. "Instead, we did a 'Survivor' twist — it's the last twist of the season." Sorry to Probst, but fans hated it.