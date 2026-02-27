Survivor 50's All-Star Season Premiere Proves The Show's 'New Era' Has Failed

Don't go looking for any immunity idols if you haven't watched the season 50 premiere of "Survivor." Spoilers ahead!

"Survivor," the long-running reality competition show that strands big personalities on a beach and lets them all duke it out for a million bucks, just kicked off its landmark 50th season. After premiering in 2000 and becoming an international phenomenon, "Survivor," which has been hosted by Jeff Probst (who also emceed an Adult Swim show crafted by "Severance" star Adam Scott) for the past 25 years, established itself as a mainstay of reality TV ... but in recent years, fans like myself have started to wonder how much longer this "social experiment," as Probst frequently refers to "Survivor," could possibly continue.

Thankfully, "Survivor 50" is great right out of the gate — but there's one problem. The three-hour premiere episode, "Epic Party," served as a clear and unambiguous reminder that something is rotten in the state of "Survivor": specifically, the string of recent seasons referred to as the "New Era."

For context, "Survivor 50" is the first season to bring returning players back into the fold since the show's 40th season, "Winners at War" (which is exactly what it sounds like — previous winners competing for a $2 million prize). That means legendary "Survivor" stalwarts like Oscar "Ozzy" Lusth, Cirie Fields, Colby Donaldson, and even Mike White (yes, the Emmy-winning showrunner of HBO's sometimes slow "The White Lotus" who loves sneaking "Survivor" veterans onto the show) are back in their tribal buffs, flanked by players from the "New Era." Even though there have been some legitimately good moments already with these two groups on-screen together, it lays one thing bare: The "New Era" of "Survivor" was an experiment that failed, and we need to go back to more seasons that involve returning players.