The Star-Studded Adult Swim Series You Forgot Was Created By Severance's Adam Scott

Each of the four installments of "The Greatest Event in Television History" was emceed by the host of the CBS reality show "Survivor," Jeff Probst, who was seen in a fancy auditorium wearing his finest tuxedo. The premise of each episode was that Probst would show a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes process of recreating the theme sequences for shows like "Simon & Simon," "Too Close for Comfort," "Hart to Hart," and "Bosom Buddies," none of which are shows that have quite the level of fame as modern TV series may have. The faux-pomp and circumstance of these trifling bits was coupled with an in-show countdown to the unveiling of the recreated theme, which would invariably only take up a minute or so of the actual episode. The level of detail in the recreations, with everything from hair and makeup to costuming to the faux-graininess of the image (captured by Scott and co-director Lance Bangs), is matched only by the jaw-dropping number of big-name stars who would show up either to take part in the recreation or the behind-the-scenes aspects.

For the "Simon & Simon" episode, Scott (who always took part directly in the recreations) is joined by "Mad Men" star Jon Hamm. In the "Hart to Hart" episode, Scott's joined by "Saturday Night Live" alums Amy Poehler and Horatio Sanz. It all climaxed with the "Bosom Buddies" episode, in which Scott and Paul Rudd play the leads once portrayed by Tom Hanks and Peter Scolari, the two of whom make cameos in the episode along with musical icon Billy Joel, whose song "My Life" served as the theme music for "Bosom Buddies" when it aired in the 1980s. Other actors who showed up across the four episodes include Catherine O'Hara, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Chelsea Peretti, Kathryn Hahn, and Jon Glaser. Some of these names reflect actors who had either appeared in the world of Pawnee, Indiana in the NBC show "Parks and Recreation" (such as Glaser, Mantzoukas, and Hahn, as well as Peretti, who was a writer on that sitcom), but the show's cast is also a veritable who's who of modern alternative comedy, and they all fit in perfectly with the show's dry, tongue-in-cheek sensibility.

