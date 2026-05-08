Survivor 50: Why Fans Are Coming For Jeff Probst After Episode 11

Get off the balance beam if you haven't watched "Everyone Will Be Shooketh!", Episode 11 of Season 50 of "Survivor."

Throughout the landmark 50th season of the reality competition series "Survivor," Jeff Probst, who's been the master of ceremonies since 2000, has told viewers time and time again that this season is "in the hands of the fans." That's even the season's subtitle. Still, every time there's some random "Billie Eilish Boomerang Idol" situation on "Survivor 50," I, a fan, wonder when I ever said yes to any of this. I'm not alone ... because Probst's outright interference in the season's 11th episode drove some fans up the wall.

Here's the issue. In 11 episodes of "Survivor 50," there have been a lot of twists, including a tribe swap, a "Blood Moon" challenge, a challenge "designed" by (?!) Jimmy Fallon, and so on. This isn't a problem in and of itself, but this is the 50th season of "Survivor" and is the most stacked all-star cast the show has ever assembled. (Well, it's up there; Season 20, subtitled "Heroes v. Villains," made the wise choice to cast Parvati Shallow, who recently won "Survivor Australia v the World," and "Survivor 50" did not.) Basically, fans are mad that Probst keeps throwing in twist after twist after twist instead of letting the gameplay speak for itself.

This is already an issue during "Survivor 50," but fans got especially mad when, after player Tiff Ervin apparently won immunity, Probst checked the cameras and concluded that she did not remove her foot from a balance beam in time and awarded immunity to Jonathan Young. To say fans hated this is an understatement. "Not Tiffany being awarded immunity only for Jeff to rescind and give it to Jonathan.... We're in hell," @drakediaztwine wrote on X.