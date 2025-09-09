The Best Modern Season Of Survivor Isn't Available On Streaming — Here's Why

Back in 2020, when we were all stuck inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its multiple quarantines, I got really into "Survivor" for the second time in my life. (This was a pretty common phenomenon during this time, honestly.) I watched it when I was younger — I may or may not have created a fan site dedicated to "Pearl Islands" contestant Rupert Boneham, which is, thankfully, lost to time — and ended up losing interest at some point, but during lengthy quarantines and periods of social distancing, "Survivor" was the perfect binge-watch. The seasons all feel familiar but different thanks to its various casts, the social gameplay can be fascinating with the right players, and there's a certain thrill in watching people perform crazy endurance challenges on a remote beach while you're sitting on your couch, Monday morning quarterbacking their performance and eating Cheezit Grooves right out of the box. During this time, I watched some of the show's best-ever seasons: "Micronesia," "Heroes vs. Villains," "David vs. Goliath" (which features "The White Lotus" creator Mike White), and "Cagayan," just to name a few of the greats. After years of forgetting about "Survivor," my fire for the show was rekindled.

Then I watched what host Jeff Probst calls the "new era," and wow. What a disappointment.

I'll get into why the new era is so frustrating shortly, but first, let me assure you that there is a recent and excellent season of "Survivor" featuring some of your favorite players from the American version's very best seasons. There's one problem: it's an Australian version of "Survivor," so unless you use a VPN or search for bootleg versions on YouTube, you're out of luck, as the show only aired on Australia's Network 10. That's definitely bad news for fans of Cirie Fields and Parvati Shallow, two straight-up "Survivor" legends who compete on this show, "Survivor: Australia V The World" (Shallow, Fields, and two-time U.S. winner Tony Vlachos all show up for this international showdown). So what makes "Survivor: Australia V The World" so much better than the "new era" in America?