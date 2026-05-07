Two Players On Survivor 50 Repeated History (In A Bad Way)

Drop your buff if you haven't seen "Survivor 50" Episode 11, "Everyone Will Be Shooketh!" Spoilers ahead!

It is a truth universally acknowledged that, if a player returns to Fiji to prove their worth on the reality competition show "Survivor," they'll probably end up repeating mistakes from their past. That's precisely what happened on the 11th episode of the landmark 50th season of "Survivor," which featured a double elimination and sent both Oscar "Ozzy" Lusth and Emily Flippen to the jury.

Relatively early in "Everyone Will Be Shooketh!," we got an announcement from host Jeff Probst, who revealed that there were just nine players left in what's arguably the biggest season of "Survivor" yet. After the immunity challenge, in which Jonathan Young emerged as the victor, Probst told Jonathan that he earned the "Power Broker" advantage. The remaining eight contestants were then split into two groups of four, both of whom voted ... and Jonathan got to vote in both groups.

The radical unfairness of this advantage for Jonathan aside, fans of legendary player Cirie Fields all felt nervous as she ended up separated from Ozzy and their other ally, Rizo "Rizgod" Velovic, and they had a good reason to do so when Emily and Rick Devens started plotting to oust Cirie. Instead, Emily went home, and, remarkably, she did so on the 21st day of gameplay ... which is the exact same day that she went home during her first-ever season.

So, what about Ozzy? His repeat is way more embarrassing. In "Survivor: Micronesia," he was voted out with an Immunity Idol in his pocket that could have protected him had he simply played it during tribal council. Yes, that's right — Ozzy went home, again, while holding an Immunity idol, which is the height of absurdity on "Survivor."