How Survivor 50 Led To Season 4 Of The White Lotus, According To Creator Mike White

Don't form any alliances or compete in any immunity challenges if you haven't watched the March 18 episode of "Survivor 50," titled "Knife to the Heart." Spoilers ahead!

"Knife to the Heart" was, without question, one of the worst episodes of "Survivor" in quite some time — to the point where it actually earned a lower IMDb rating than some of the show's most dreadful outings. Part of this was thanks to a lengthy digression involving country superstar Zac Brown spear-fishing for some of the castaways after a combination reward and immunity challenge, which made no sense, sucked, and was boring. The other big thing, though, is that Emmy winner Mike White got voted off the island.

The good news? White told two different outlets, in the wake of his shocking ousting, that his early exit helped him write season 4 of his sort-of anthology series "The White Lotus."

Speaking to Parade after "Knife to the Heart" aired, White admitted that not only did his departure from "Survivor" inspire him, but it gave him time to write. "What I really took away is, after I got eliminated, I had a good three weeks where nobody was bothering me, and everybody thought I was busy. So, I was able to come up with the whole season. So, I don't know if it was inspired by what happened," he admitted. "But it all happened because I got eliminated. You know what I mean? So, in a way, it was like a godsend, because my well had run dry. So, it was nice to feel like, 'Oh, okay, I can do this!'" That's totally fair, and as a fan of both "Survivor" and "The White Lotus," I'm understandably torn. So, what happened to Mike White during "Survivor 50?"