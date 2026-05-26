Paramount Hated When Star Trek: The Next Generation Writers Used One Storytelling Technique

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The writers of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" will all happily regale you with tales of the show's exciting two-part cliffhanger episodes. It's generally accepted that "The Best of Both Worlds" — the one where Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) was assimilated by the Borg — is the best episode of the series. The first half of "Worlds" served as the grand finale of the show's third season, while its conclusion opened the fourth, meaning that Trekkies had to wait a long, tense summer to learn how Picard would escape the Borg's clutches.

But that episode is extraordinary because "Next Generation" typically didn't have cliffhangers, except as season finales. Indeed, the series only boasts a small handful of two-part episodes altogether. For the most part, TNG abided by the traditional episodic TV structure: Weekly miniature dramas would conclude at the end of the hour. Most primetime shows did at the time. Only soap operas tended to feature long-running serialized stories. TV studios loved the episodic structure because it was incredibly friendly in syndication, and if a casual TV viewer caught a random rerun of "TNG" one afternoon, they wouldn't need to know where they stood in the show's timeline to understand it. They would be able to understand the story and the characters right away.

Of course, sticking to an episodic structure was frustrating for the writers of "Next Generation." Several scribes have gone on record with their desire to tell longer-form stories that spanned many episodes, but Paramount — and their executive producer — discouraged them from doing so. Some of those writers talked about those frustrations in the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J.J. Abrams" edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross.