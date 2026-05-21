The Original Jackass Episodes Are Finally Back On Paramount+ In Their Proper Form

"Jackass," the MTV show that started it all, is back in its original, chaotic glory. Paramount+ has announced that "Jackass" Seasons 1-3 have returned to the streaming service as of today. What's more, the episodes have been restored so they're as close to what they were when they first aired on MTV in the early 2000s. Or, at the very least, how Johnny Knoxville and the gang initially wanted them to air.

One of the best MTV shows from the 2000s, "Jackass" became a cultural phenomenon. But it also quickly became controversial, and that led to compromised versions of its episodes being aired. These episodes were subsequently re-edited and re-packaged several times during the years that followed, which meant they no longer fully resembled what the show's creative team imagined.

According to a press release, at the request of the series' creators, "Jackasson" Seasons 1-3 were temporarily removed from Paramount+ at the end of 2025, allowing the folks behind the franchise to "restore key creative elements that had been altered over time." These newly-refreshed episodes now reflect the original vision. Knoxville had this to say about it in a statement:

"In the time since the release of 'Jackass' 26 years ago, the television episodes had been re-edited, re-sequenced, and re-scored to the point they were unrecognizable. I found this out the hard way last year when attempting to watch them. Eeek! But kudos to Paramount for giving us the $ to restore the shows to how they initially aired in the first place. We can't wait until you see all the terrible things we did to each other way back then and in the manner we intended!"

This comes ahead of the theatrical release of the final "Jackass" film "Jackass: Best and Last," which arrives this summer.