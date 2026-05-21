Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Trailer Shows Off Fan-Favorite Characters And Moments In Live-Action
Remember, folks: There are absolutely no conspiracies, no nefarious doings, and certainly no war in Ba Sing Se. After Season 1 of Netflix's live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" remake series released to great fanfare back in 2024, fans knew exactly where the action would take us next. The debut season covered the events of Season 1 of the original animated show (or Book One: Water, as viewers know it), leaving quite a bit of ground for the next to tackle. Fortunately, as ambitious as that was for the creative team behind the Netflix series, it's also a perfect way to reintroduce some of the most fan-favorite and highly-anticipated storylines in the entire narrative — namely, the long-anticipated arrival of Toph (played by Miya Cech), a certain underground library overseen by a terrifying owl spirit, and, of course, the entire arc set in the Earth Kingdom stronghold of Ba Sing Se.
There's little point in holding each and every one of those subplots back from audiences, so the streaming service has put them all at the forefront of its new trailer for "The Last Airbender" Season 2. Our last major example of marketing hit with the initial teaser for Season 2 back in late 2025, which gave us our first proper look at Toph in action but otherwise neglected to set up much of the actual plot to come. However, the latest promo takes a much different tact, giving viewers a reminder of several of their most beloved moments from the animated "Last Airbender," now rendered in more photorealistic live-action.
If that lights a fire in your palms, then check out the full trailer at the link above!
Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 trailer teases a much bigger scope and scale to the war
The Earthbenders are assembling for arguably the most epic and sprawling chapter in all of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," and our Aang Gang are going to be hard-pressed to keep up with all the threats knocking on their door. Toph once again takes centerstage in the next big marketing push for the live-action Netflix series' second season, and rightfully so, but this only scratches the surface of what fans can expect this time around. The drama is richer and even more emotional (as anyone can attest to after watching the classic "Tales of Ba Sing Se" episode from the animated "Last Airbender"), the action is on a much wider scale, and Gordon Cormier's Aang still has that simmering rivalry with Zuko (Dallas Liu) to deal with on top of it all.
Let's just say there's a very good reason why Book Two: Earth stands as one of the best and most fondly-remembered installments of the "Last Airbender" cartoon series. Of course, that only ups the pressure on incoming showrunners Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani, who took over for Albert Kim following the first season of Netflix's live-action re-imagining. In addition to Cormier as Aang and Liu as Zuko, this next chapter stars Miya Cech as the rough-and-tumble Toph, Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara, Ian Ousley as her brother Sokka, Maria Zhang as Suki, Elizabeth Yu as the formidable villain Azula, Daniel Day Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, and many more.
Season 2 is set to debut on Netflix on June 25, 2026, and its synopsis reads as follows: "To end the war, Aang must master Earthbending — but in the Earth Kingdom, politics, secrets, and hidden alliances are a battlefield of their own."