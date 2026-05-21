The Rick And Morty Movie Is Happening, And Producers Tease What Fans Can Expect

"Rick and Morty" fans, rejoice! In addition to the remaining 87 years of "Rick and Morty" left, it seems we are also getting a feature film at some point in the future. At least that's what showrunner/executive producer Scott Marder and co-creator/executive producer Dan Harmon told /Film's own Ethan Anderton during an interview for Season 9, which begins on May 24, 2026 on Adult Swim.

As reports surfaced (via Deadline) that Jacob Hair would be directing a movie, we asked Harmon and Marder if they could confirm the news. Hair might be familiar to "Rick and Morty" fans, as he's directed several episodes of the animated series, including the beloved "The Vat of Acid Episode."

"We wouldn't want anyone but Jacob Hair in that seat, so that's easy to confirm," Harmon said, before joking a bit about whether the movie will even happen. "I mean, is it up to us? I don't know. Who owns us? We'll find out tomorrow. But yeah, I mean, Jacob is the guy for the job, and the rest would be conjecture. It's just like philosophically, 'and therefore this will probably happen.'"

"We can confirm that it's real," added Marder.

This is not the first time a "Rick and Morty" movie has been discussed. Previously, there were plans for a movie in the vein of the "South Park" movie before the idea was scrapped. At the time, the dual SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes put that idea on indefinite hold, but it seems a "Rick and Morty" movie is back on track. Whether this will be a "super episode" like the original plan, or something new, remains to be seen. Though plot details are non-existent, we did get some idea about how connected the movie and the show will be.