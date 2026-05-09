Rick And Morty Creator Dan Harmon Has A Galaxy Brained Take On Canon You Have To Read To Believe

Dan Harmon, "Rick and Morty" co-creator and the mind behind "Community," somewhat revolutionized the contemporary approach to character development through the Dan Harmon Story Circle. Harmon's framework is effective for just about every type of storytelling, including narrative features and episodic television. At the time of publication, he has earned three Primetime Emmy Awards, which is to say that he knows a thing or two about storytelling. I recently attended a FYC screening for Adult Swim in honor of "Smiling Friends," "Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "HAHA, You Clowns," and "Rick & Morty," which included Tartakovsky, Joe Cappa, and Harmon having a conversation with Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen.

Tartakovsky, Cappa, and Harmon represent three different generations of animation showrunners, and each brings wildly different energy to the fold. Cappa, for instance, was exactly as quietly brilliant as he was when I interviewed him about "HAHA, You Clowns" last fall, while Tartakovsky remains a living legend in the space, just like he was when we spoke about his 2025 film "Fixed." Harmon, however, is the only one of the trio that I've yet to get face time with, though after years of listening to him talk about his process, it's hard not to view him like an eccentric professor spouting profundities between intergalactic jokes dripping with dark, existential nihilism.

At one point during the conversation, Harmon mentioned "hating canon" despite the audience loving it, prompting a question from members of the Television Academy in the audience about his stance. His response was the most Dan Harmon answer imaginable, explaining that his relationship to canon as a writer is like an aeronautical engineer's relationship with gravity. It's the kind of galaxy-brained approach to storytelling I expect from someone like him, but much like his Story Circle, it's something I cannot stop thinking about.