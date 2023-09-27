A Rick And Morty Movie Similar To The South Park Film Was Planned – Here's What Happened

Back in the late '90s, the raunchy animated comedy series "South Park" became all the rage. Not only was it making adults crack up, but it was invading schools and upsetting parents whose children were quoting the foul-mouthed fourth graders and wearing t-shirts adorned with the show's characters. Of course, that kind of popularity and chatter resulted in a big Hollywood movie for "South Park" rather quickly, just under two years after the show premiered on Comedy Central. But today, animated series geared towards adults are a dime a dozen, and they're often not in the market for theatrical adaptations on the scale of fellow animated shows like "The Simpsons" or "Bob's Burgers."

However, if there's one series with the success and status in the pop culture zeitgeist to deserve a big screen adventure, it's "Rick and Morty." Conceived as a deranged and raunchy riff on the dynamic between Doc Brown and Marty McFly in "Back to the Future," the Adult Swim animated series follows the titular drunken grandfather and sci-fi inventor Rick Sanchez as he traverses the galaxy with his teenage grandson Morty, with their fellow family members occasionally getting involved in the cosmic shenanigans. Created by Dan Harmon and the now-disgraced Justin Roiland, the series often takes cues from a plethora of sci-fi and fantasy movies and TV shows, delivering both episodic and serial adventures packed with pop culture references and irreverent comedy.

"Rick and Morty" hasn't caused as much fervor as "South Park" back in the day, but it's popular enough that its rabid fanbase ripped into McDonald's when they quickly ran out of limited edition Szechuan Sauce, a condiment that was revived at the fast food chain after being prominently featured in the show's third season premiere back in 2017. The series has only gotten more popular since then. So where's the "Rick and Morty" movie? Well, it turns out one was seriously discussed before the Hollywood strikes came about.