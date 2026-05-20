Jordan Peele's Sci-Fi Masterpiece Is Finding Brand New Fans On Streaming

One of the best science fiction films of the 21st century is now streaming on Netflix, and it looks as though it hasn't lost any of its appeal. Jordan Peele's "Nope" was added to the streamer on May 18, 2026, and, at the time of writing, it has climbed its way to number seven on platform's most-watched movies chart in the United States (as per FlixPatrol). But it's still early days, which means it's likely the movie will soar even higher as, like the sinister "UFO" in the film itself, it swallows the attention of audiences across the U.S.

Peele's first feature-length directorial effort, 2017's "Get Out," remains the project that established him as an exciting, innovative voice in horror. His second effort, 2019's "Us," was the box office hit that gave Peele true power in Hollywood, but his follow-up, "Nope," really cemented that standing. The 2022 sci-fi horror flick is a proper masterpiece that earned widespread critical praise, resulting in a $171.2 million take at the global box office on a $68 million budget. That's a success by any measure, especially since "Nope" scored the highest box office opening for an original movie since Peele's last effort.

Still, $171.2 million left plenty of room for new viewers to discover Peele's disturbing exploration of our collective obsession with spectacle. Now, with the film hitting Netflix, it looks as though that's exactly what's happening, as "Nope" is being introduced to a whole new set of fans.