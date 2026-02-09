Caleb McLaughlin And Steph Curry's Goat Is A Treasure Trove For Basketball Fans

What if an animal could play basketball? Well, us '90s kids know that question was answered sufficiently already thanks to the classic film "Air Bud," and that movie went the extra mile of being presented in live action. This month's "Goat" is animated via the good folks at Sony Pictures Animation, and what it lacks in real live animals playing sports, it more than makes up for in imagination. After all, "Goat" doesn't just involve the titular teenage Boer goat, Will Harris (voiced by "Stranger Things" alum Caleb McLaughlin), playing "roarball," a slightly-tweaked version of basketball for the film's universe. The rest of his team includes a black panther, Jett (Gabrielle Union), an ostrich, Olivia (Nicola Coughlan), a Komodo dragon, Modo (Nick Kroll), an Indian rhinoceros, Archie (David Harbour), and a giraffe, Lenny (Golden State Warriors star and co-producer Stephen Curry). As you can tell from that description, "Goat" is essentially an underdog basketball sports movie set in a "Zootopia"-esque world, where the animals stand-in for humans.

Yet the filmmakers behind "Goat" didn't merely throw some colorful animal characters into basketball jerseys and call it a day. Instead, director Tyree Dillihay and the rest of his team have made "Goat" an animated feature which emulates the best of the studios' recent offerings. Like "KPop Demon Hunters," "Goat" features a hip, propulsive soundtrack filled with new hits and eclectic favorites. Like the "Spider-Verse" movies, the film has a unique, flashy animation style filled with energy, and where the Spidey films are stuffed with references and Easter eggs for fans of the Marvel Comics character, "Goat" is a treasure trove for basketball devotees. During a press event and a screening of the film that I got to attend at SPA HQ recently, this last point was demonstrated in abundance.