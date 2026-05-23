The Mandalorian And Grogu Reveals What The Star Wars Timeline Could Look Like Centuries Later

This article contains minor spoilers for "The Mandalorian and Grogu."

When you think about it, there's a tragic flaw to the father-son relationship between Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu. Din is human, while Grogu belongs to a species that lives for many, many centuries (assuming Yoda is to be believed). That means Grogu will outlive his adopted father for at least hundreds of years.

Though Din and Grogu will inevitably have to endure that mortal parting, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" provides a hopeful glimpse at what a future for Grogu might look after his father has shuffled off the mortal coil. This begins with the film's re-introduction of Jabba the Hutt's son, Rotta (Jeremy Allen White). After Din and Grogu meet Rotta, he and Grogu become fast friends. Not only do they shared troubled pasts full of loneliness, they also both like to eat. Rotta enjoys feeding Grogu, too, and if there's anything we've learned, it's that the Force-wielding Mandalorian youngling loves a good snack.

This establishes a baseline for their trust in each other. Before you know it, Rotta and Grogu are even taking naps together, playing in the surf, and fighting side by side. As the film progresses, it becomes apparent that they truly care for one another as well, both as allies and friends. And though the story here takes the pair down their own respective paths, it's not hard to imagine Rotta and Grogu coming back together in the future, given just how much they have in common.

Chiefly, they're both adolescents in terms of their species. In fact, Grogu's even a bit older than Rotta. Above all else, they're each looking forward to leading very, very long lives in the "Star Wars" universe, which brings us to the next important piece of this puzzle.