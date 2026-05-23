The Mandalorian And Grogu Reveals What The Star Wars Timeline Could Look Like Centuries Later
This article contains minor spoilers for "The Mandalorian and Grogu."
When you think about it, there's a tragic flaw to the father-son relationship between Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu. Din is human, while Grogu belongs to a species that lives for many, many centuries (assuming Yoda is to be believed). That means Grogu will outlive his adopted father for at least hundreds of years.
Though Din and Grogu will inevitably have to endure that mortal parting, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" provides a hopeful glimpse at what a future for Grogu might look after his father has shuffled off the mortal coil. This begins with the film's re-introduction of Jabba the Hutt's son, Rotta (Jeremy Allen White). After Din and Grogu meet Rotta, he and Grogu become fast friends. Not only do they shared troubled pasts full of loneliness, they also both like to eat. Rotta enjoys feeding Grogu, too, and if there's anything we've learned, it's that the Force-wielding Mandalorian youngling loves a good snack.
This establishes a baseline for their trust in each other. Before you know it, Rotta and Grogu are even taking naps together, playing in the surf, and fighting side by side. As the film progresses, it becomes apparent that they truly care for one another as well, both as allies and friends. And though the story here takes the pair down their own respective paths, it's not hard to imagine Rotta and Grogu coming back together in the future, given just how much they have in common.
Chiefly, they're both adolescents in terms of their species. In fact, Grogu's even a bit older than Rotta. Above all else, they're each looking forward to leading very, very long lives in the "Star Wars" universe, which brings us to the next important piece of this puzzle.
Rotta and Grogu may remain friends centuries after the events of The Mandalorian and Grogu
One thing "The Mandalorian and Grogu" makes sure to drive home repeatedly is how long-lived Grogu and Hutts are. Grogu's species lives for centuries, while Jabba lived for over six hundred years before he was killed, and even his relative Marlo nearly lived a thousand years. Din also goes out of his way to talk about what happens to the old and the young, preparing Grogu for what will happen after he's gone. In fact, Grogu being forced to prepare himself for his adopted father's absence is a significant part of his journey and character arc in "The Mandalorian and Grogu".
Taken together, these two separate threads — Grogu and Rotta's long lives and their fast friendship — could be a clue to the future of the "Star Wars" timeline and what it will look like centuries after this film takes place. It's possible an upcoming "Star Wars" film or series could even jump ahead hundreds of years, depicting a full-grown Rotta and Grogu as a gladiator and bounty hunter duo righting wrongs throughout the galaxy with the same flavor as "The Mandalorian" Season 1. Or it could take on a whole other vibe entirely.
Regardless, teaming Grogu and Rotta up clearly works, and "The Mandalorian and Grogu" makes a very purposeful choice in connecting those dots. Will we see that storytelling in the future of "Star Wars" any time soon, if ever? Only Lucasfilm boss Dave Filoni and "The Mandalorian" chief creative Jon Favreau know for sure, but they've certainly laid a rock solid foundation for it to happen. And after watching this film, I'd have a hard time arguing against the idea.
"The Mandalorian and Grogu" is currently playing in theaters.