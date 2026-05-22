Matthew McConaughey's Crime Thriller From A Legendary Horror Director Is Essential Viewing On Netflix

William Friedkin's 2011 film "Killer Joe," based on the play by Tracy Letts, is one of the more disturbing, violent, raw-knuckle thrillers you may ever see. The late Friedkin, who had directed horror movies like "The Exorcist," "The Guardian," and "Bug," cracked out all of his most unsavory instincts for "Killer Joe," whipping out a film that will leave you feeling a little sick. But, you know, in a good way. Friedkin assembled a very, very impressive cast and walked them through a white trash nightmare of blood and raunch. It's pretty great. "Killer Joe" is currently on Netflix, and it's worth pausing your day to go watch.

Matthew McConaughey plays the title character, "Killer Joe" Cooper, a smooth, morals-free police detective who moonlights as an assassin in a black cowboy hat. He is hired by a dimwitted family, consisting of no-goodnik son Chris (Emile Hirsch), his none-too-bright father Ansel (Thomas Hayden Church), Chris' sister Dottie (Juno Temple), and Ansel's uncaring wife, Sharla (Gina Gershon). Chris is in debt to a local cocaine dealer, and the family all figure they can rid themselves of financial woes by killing Chris' off-screen mother and collecting on her life insurance.

But their plan goes wrong at every turn. Chris can't afford a down payment to Joe, for one, and Joe asks for Dottie to act as a servant instead. It's also worth noting that everyone is unbelievably stupid. Chris begins having second thoughts about hiring an assassin, but learns too late that Killer Joe has already completed the job. And, naturally, the money they hoped to get isn't easily forthcoming. This forces Joe to hate everyone in this awful family (except for Dottie) and manipulate and abuse them at his whim.

There is a scene with a chicken drumstick that ... well, it's humiliating.