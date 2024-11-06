Why The Director Of Spring Breakers Was Banned From David Letterman's Late Show

Harmony Korine met photographer Larry Clark while he was still a teenage skater bumming about Greenwich Village in New York. Clark and Korine began talking, and Clark revealed that he wanted a screenplay, written with an authentic point of view, all about modern, largely unsupervised teens and the way they wrestle with the AIDS crisis. Korine was happy to participate, and wrote the screenplay for the highly controversial "Kids," released in 1995. "Kids" was dark and edgy at the time, as it was incredibly frank about the sex lives of high school students. Even today, opinions on the film are mixed.

Korine, however, instantly became a new Enfant Terrible in the indie cinema world, and made his directorial debut in 1997 with "Gummo," a stylized poverty drama about a random assortment of oversexed and undereducated Ohioans recovering from a recent tornado. He followed that film with "julien donkey-boy" in 1999, which he made according to the stringent rules of the then-novel Dogma '95 manifesto. Korine has continued to make films regularly ever since, most of them playing out on the edge of sexuality, poverty, and depravity. His most recent film was the visually caustic "AGGRO DR1FT."

Korine became a celebrity because of these early movies, and even appeared on "Late Show with David Letterman" three times in the late 1990s, presented as a kooky Bohemian outsider kid to Letterman's well-behaved audience. Not everyone saw Korine's movies, but many understood his importance in the indie film world.

And then, after 1999, Korine never appeared on "Late Show" again. No explanation was given for years. He was just gone. Letterman wouldn't explain Korine's absence until 2012, when the star of Korine's "Spring Breakers," James Franco, appeared on the show. Letterman revealed on the March 25, 2013 episode of his show (written up in a report from IndieWire) that Korine got kicked off the show after he had been caught rifling through Meryl Streep's purse.