Rod Serling's The Twilight Zone Inspired A '80s Music Video That's Still Legendary

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Young MC's hit single "Bust a Move" was unleashed on the public in May of 1989, and it has been living in Gen-Xers' brains ever since. Young's simple rhyming couplets and easy-to-understand flow were perfect for the pop mainstream at the time, and kids all over the nation instantly memorized its lyrics. The single, released by Delicious Vinyl, went platinum (meaning it sold over a million copies), as did the record it was on, "Stone Cold Rhymin'." The song peaked at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100, and Young MC was, for the summer of 1989, a big dang deal.

The narrator of "Bust a Move" describes various situations, one per verse, of how he has trouble meeting women, but ends up winning them over when he busts a move, that is, makes a forthright gesture of romantic or sexual intent. Or dances, perhaps; it's not wholly clear what it means to bust a move in the context of the song.

Young MC, however, doesn't bust any moves, dancing or otherwise, in the "Bust a Move" music video, retaining his status as a detached narrator. He stands in front of the video's action, facing the audience, reciting what is happening behind him. He was like Rod Serling in "The Twilight Zone," a comparison that seems intentional. Serling, incidentally, hated narrating "The Twilight Zone."

The "narrator"-style music video was the idea of Delicious Vinyl co-founder Mike Ross, who felt that Young MC wasn't very charismatic as a performer. He was no Tone Lōc. Both Ross and Young recalled the decision to turn Young MC into Rod Serling — quite directly — in the pop history book "I Want My MTV: The Uncensored Story of the Music Video Revolution" by Rob Tannenbaum and Craig Marks.