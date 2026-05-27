Does Backrooms Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

Horror is having a big year. Particularly, horror that got its start on YouTube. Enter A24's "Backrooms," which brings the creepy viral phenomenon to life as a major motion picture. Directed by Kane Parsons, the creator behind the series of YouTube videos of the same name, this is shaping up to become one of the biggest surprises of the summer. It also, if all goes well, could be the start of a new franchise. Did A24 and Parsons plant the seeds for that with the inclusion of some sort of post-credits scene?

Thanks in no small part to the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the 2010s, credit scenes have almost become an expected part of any franchise movie or one with franchise potential. As a result, it's not unreasonable for viewers to expect that this one would include such a scene. After all, if there's one genre above all others that is known for churning out sequels, it's horror.

We're here to offer up a spoiler-free guide as to whether or not there are any credits scenes attached to "Backrooms" that viewers need to be aware of. Seriously, we won't be spoiling anything whatsoever. We're merely arming you, dear reader, with information to help enhance the viewing experience. With that out of the way, let's get into it.