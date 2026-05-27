Does Backrooms Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
Horror is having a big year. Particularly, horror that got its start on YouTube. Enter A24's "Backrooms," which brings the creepy viral phenomenon to life as a major motion picture. Directed by Kane Parsons, the creator behind the series of YouTube videos of the same name, this is shaping up to become one of the biggest surprises of the summer. It also, if all goes well, could be the start of a new franchise. Did A24 and Parsons plant the seeds for that with the inclusion of some sort of post-credits scene?
Thanks in no small part to the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the 2010s, credit scenes have almost become an expected part of any franchise movie or one with franchise potential. As a result, it's not unreasonable for viewers to expect that this one would include such a scene. After all, if there's one genre above all others that is known for churning out sequels, it's horror.
We're here to offer up a spoiler-free guide as to whether or not there are any credits scenes attached to "Backrooms" that viewers need to be aware of. Seriously, we won't be spoiling anything whatsoever. We're merely arming you, dear reader, with information to help enhance the viewing experience. With that out of the way, let's get into it.
How many credits scenes does Backrooms have?
"Backrooms" does not have any credits scenes of any kind. No mid-credits scene, no post-credits scene. Nothing. Everything this movie has to say is said before the credits roll. So feel free to take a break for the lobby without fear of missing anything. That's not to say there won't be a sequel if the movie is successful, it's just that A24 and/or the filmmakers didn't feel the need to tee up such a thing in this way.
"Backrooms" is the latest example of the liminal horror trend alongside "Exit 8." It's something that's becoming more mainstream, and A24 wanted to get in on the action. So, they tapped Kane Parsons to bring his series of viral shorts to life on the big screen. In doing so, Parsons becomes the youngest person ever to direct a feature film for the studio. He turns 21 in June. Needless to say, this is all pretty impressive for someone of his age. The movie's very brief synopsis reads as follows:
A strange doorway appears in the basement of a furniture showroom.
Will Soodik ("Ash vs. Evil Dead") penned the screenplay. Chiwetel Ejiofor ("Doctor Strange," "The Life of Chuck") and Renate Reinsve ("Presumed Innocent," "Sentimental Value"), Mark Duplass ("Creep," "The Morning Show"), Finn Bennett ("Warfare," "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"), and Lukita Maxwell ("Shrinking," "Afraid") star. James Wan ("Saw," "Insidious"), the man behind some of the biggest horror franchises ever, is on board as a producer alongside Shawn Levy ("Deadpool & Wolverine," "The Adam Project") and Oz Perkins ("Longlegs," "The Monkey").
"Backrooms" hits theaters on May 29, 2026.