The Boys Season 3 Deleted Scene Would Have Changed A Major Soldier Boy Moment

Soldier Boy has become one of the most crucial characters in "The Boys," which is no wonder considering he's getting his own spin-off prequel series. He's one of the oldest supes, one of the strongest, and also an immortal being. He's a clear parody of Captain America, but significantly more messed up in the head.

And he could have been a lot different if a single scene hadn't been deleted.

Back in Season 3, when Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) was introduced, there was a scene in which he confronted his former girlfriend, Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden). After discovering that it was Crimson Countess who sold him out to the Russians — resulting in Soldier Boy being experimented upon and frozen for decades — Soldier Boy murders her. It's a brief moment when Soldier Boy doesn't really emote but just stares silently before letting out the briefest hint of his long-held grief and anger.

Speaking with Digital Spy, Ackles explained that the original scene was longer. "I think they had to cut it down for time or whatever," the actor said. "But it got pretty heated, that conversation, and Soldier Boy gets really verbally explosive. They cut that out."

Ackles continued, "And I think it probably serviced the scene better, because he does stay calm now, throughout the whole thing. And then it's just boom. I think it works just great the way they cut it together." It's a small change, but one that significantly alters Super Boy's character in Season 3 and, therefore, his trajectory in the show. Soldier Boy quietly just murdering his former lover is quite different than him going into a heated conversation and then killing Crimson Countess in a fit of rage.