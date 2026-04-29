The Boys Season 5 Easter Egg Continues Soldier Boy's Captain America Parody

Spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 5, "One-Shots" follow.

Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) on "The Boys" is a blatant parody of Marvel's Captain America; a shield-wielding super-soldier created during World War 2, who then spent decades in a Rip Van Winkle sleep before waking up in the present. He even led a team called Payback, a vengeance-themed name riffing on "The Avengers."

"One-Shots" continues the parody by giving us a glimpse at Soldier Boy's licensed comic books. In this episode, he and Homelander (Antony Starr) — the unhappiest father-son duo around — fly out to Los Angeles to meet superhero Mr. Marathon (Ackles' old "Supernatural" co-star Jared Padalecki). Marathon has a collection of Vought International memorabilia, and Homelander thinks this could have clues to locating the V-One formula.

In Marathon's collection are some vintage comic books, sealed in protective plastic casing. We get a close-up of "Soldier Boy" issue #45, which (if we can trust this book by its cover) is about Soldier Boy fighting hippies and Vietnam War protesters. The cover image shows Soldier Boy holding two guns, a rifle in his right arm and a pistol in his left, and shouting "Get a haircut!" at a crowd of protestors demanding lawlessness and drugs on opposite sides of him. The caption underneath the image? "Thou doth protest too much."

The issue's text font looks just like a '60s Marvel comic. The depiction of Soldier Boy resembles the art of Captain America by Marvel Universe co-creator Jack Kirby, and the Shakespeare paraphrasing caption is the sort of flowery touch that Stan Lee would use in Marvel comics. Next to the corner box listing the issue number is a smaller drawing of Soldier Boy in the same pose as Cap on Kirby's cover for "Captain America" #109.