Devil May Cry Season 2's James Van Der Beek Tribute Explained

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for "Devil May Cry" Season 2.

"Devil May Cry" returned with Season 2, and fans may have spotted an interesting tribute in the end credits of the first episode.

At the very end of the premiere, titled "The Fallen," a card shows up on screen reading "For My Older Brother, JAMES VAN DER BEEK, 1977-2026." The tribute, of course, is to the late "Dawson's Creek" star who died earlier this year at age 48. Van Der Beek has done voice over work before, appearing in episodes of "Robot Chicken," and doing voice work for the English dub of "Castle in the Sky," but he was not a part of the cast of "Devil May Cry."

Which means this is not a tribute to a member of the "Devil May Cry" cast like we saw in Season 1, when both Kevin Conroy and Tony Todd passed away before the season's release. Instead, it seems it was just a goodbye from the show's creator to a personal friend.

In an interview with What's on Netflix, "Devil May Cry" creator Adi Shankar talked about his friendship with the late actor. This friendship even impacted a particular song choice toward the end of the season. As Shankar tells it, he originally scored a climactic fight scene in the season to Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight." When he showed the animatic to Van Der Beek, the late actor mentioned his wish to use the song for a fight scene in a "Roadhouse" TV show he was developing at the time.

"That made me remove the song from 'Devil May Cry,'" Shankar said. "I wanted him to be able to use the song someday, before he passed earlier this year. I didn't want to take that away from him."