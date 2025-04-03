Who Are The Villains Teased At The End Of Netflix's Devil May Cry?

Netflix's first tussle with Dante (Johnny Yong Bosch), the demon slayer, has come to an end in "Devil May Cry," teeing up another chapter that will have fans of the long-running video game franchise itching to press their Devil Trigger and see what happens next. Fighting its way to becoming one of the best animated shows on Netflix for some, things ended with Dante seemingly being taken out of action and Vice President Baines (voiced by the late Kevin Conroy in one of his last roles outside his final stint as Batman) invading Makai, teeing up hell on Earth as a permanent situation.

The good news is that our dual-pistol-wielding hero will somehow bust free from captivity and fight the good fight to ensure the bad guys don't bring eternal darkness to humanity. Now the question is: Which villains will be there to try and stop Dante from completing his mission? In the final moments of season 1 of "Devil May Cry," we got glimpses of two huge players in the Dante's history who will undoubtedly make an appearance next season. One is lining up perfectly with the video game franchise this story is pulling from, while another is dropping in a little sooner than expected. Either way, they're both going to be a handful for our hero to take on and could require a few more allies than Mary (Scout Taylor-Compton) if things are going to get as heated as we think they are. You know how it is with sibling rivalry, right?

