Who Are The Villains Teased At The End Of Netflix's Devil May Cry?
Netflix's first tussle with Dante (Johnny Yong Bosch), the demon slayer, has come to an end in "Devil May Cry," teeing up another chapter that will have fans of the long-running video game franchise itching to press their Devil Trigger and see what happens next. Fighting its way to becoming one of the best animated shows on Netflix for some, things ended with Dante seemingly being taken out of action and Vice President Baines (voiced by the late Kevin Conroy in one of his last roles outside his final stint as Batman) invading Makai, teeing up hell on Earth as a permanent situation.
The good news is that our dual-pistol-wielding hero will somehow bust free from captivity and fight the good fight to ensure the bad guys don't bring eternal darkness to humanity. Now the question is: Which villains will be there to try and stop Dante from completing his mission? In the final moments of season 1 of "Devil May Cry," we got glimpses of two huge players in the Dante's history who will undoubtedly make an appearance next season. One is lining up perfectly with the video game franchise this story is pulling from, while another is dropping in a little sooner than expected. Either way, they're both going to be a handful for our hero to take on and could require a few more allies than Mary (Scout Taylor-Compton) if things are going to get as heated as we think they are. You know how it is with sibling rivalry, right?
Vergil is alive and, well, pretty mad in Devil May Cry
Showrunner Adi Shankar, who took on the demon hunter after being a producer on "Castlevania," had a lot of fun toying with dedicated fans of "Devil May Cry" this season when Dante came face to face with his dead twin brother, Vergil (Robbie Daymond). The appearance was a trick, however, courtesy of a shape-shifting demon, but it was enough to tease the idea that the other son of Sparda was going to make an appearance. We just had to wait for the very end of the show to see him do so.
No sooner had White Rabbit (Hoon Lee) broken the news to Dante that Vergil was alive was it revealed that we'd already crossed paths with the forgotten twin brother, only in a completely different form. It turns out that the hulking demonic knight whom White Rabbit had done dealings with was, in fact, Vergil all along and was ready to go to war with humanity following the invasion of Vice President Baines. From here, the show was teeing up an inevitably heated encounter.
Just like Spider-Man has Venom and Sonic the Hedgehog has Shadow, Vergil is the far more cutthroat counterpart to Dante in the games and has been the antagonist for a few of the titles. Whereas Dante leans more towards his human side, Vergil sways more to his demonic heritage, which is why he's so understandably miffed over what's become of Makai. It's also what will spark the inevitable clash with his brother when he sets his sights on the potentially new big bad running the invasion of the demon realm.
Arius will be the next big antagonist of Devil May Cry
While it might seem like Baines is the brains behind the recent takeover of Makai, a glimpse at who he's stood with suggests that really isn't the case. Smirking behind a gas mask and wielding a wafer-thin mustache is Uroboros head and master of dark magic, Arius. First appearing in "Devil May Cry 2," Arius was an evil sorcerer who has all the traits of a classic video game villain. Reverting to dark arts to mine for ore, he comes to blows with Dante and another protagonist in the game by the name of Lucia, who has yet to appear in the show. In the video game sequel, Lucia was actually a demon created by Arius, who broke free of his control and went on a mission with the red-coated devil killer to bring him down, so it'd be interesting to see if and when she turns up later down the line.
With the hell-scorched breadcrumbs that have been laid so far, it looks like Shankar is merging key elements from the second and third games in the franchise just as he did here. If he does, it'll be fascinating to see how certain characters that never really interacted in the video games come face to face in whatever story is planned and the highly explosive trouble that will come from it all while Dante spouts his cheesy one liners.
"Devil May Cry" is now streaming on Netflix.