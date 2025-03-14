Netflix's Devil May Cry Features Two Late Voice Acting Legends

"Castlevania: Nocturne" is a masterpiece of animation. The Powerhouse Animation Studios series combines stunning visuals and kinetic action with poignant script work, complex themes and characters, and vast worldbuilding that leaves you wanting to see more of its universe. It's also a continuation of creator Warren Ellis and producer Adi Shankar's already hugely popular and successful "Castlevania," itself both a phenomenal TV show and an all-time great video game adaptation.

Indeed, we're living at a time when more video games are being re-imagined for film and television than ever before. Not only that, but these projects are also no longer surefire failures. That's especially the case with animation, which is the medium where video game adaptations tend to shine the most. (There's a reason the only "perfect" ones on Rotten Tomatoes are animated.) As such, anticipation tends to be high nowadays whenever a new video game-turned animated TV show starts moving forward.

This is, in turn, why the video game-playing masses have been eagerly awaiting "Devil May Cry," a show produced by Shankar and animated by Korean Studio Mir ("The Legend of Korra," "X-Men '97"). Now, with the release of the new trailer, folks have another reason for being excited for the series: the return of two late, great acting legends. That's right, both Kevin Conroy and Tony Todd have roles in the upcoming adaptation. For Conroy, in particular, this could end up being his final posthumous performance.