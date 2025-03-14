Netflix's Devil May Cry Features Two Late Voice Acting Legends
"Castlevania: Nocturne" is a masterpiece of animation. The Powerhouse Animation Studios series combines stunning visuals and kinetic action with poignant script work, complex themes and characters, and vast worldbuilding that leaves you wanting to see more of its universe. It's also a continuation of creator Warren Ellis and producer Adi Shankar's already hugely popular and successful "Castlevania," itself both a phenomenal TV show and an all-time great video game adaptation.
Indeed, we're living at a time when more video games are being re-imagined for film and television than ever before. Not only that, but these projects are also no longer surefire failures. That's especially the case with animation, which is the medium where video game adaptations tend to shine the most. (There's a reason the only "perfect" ones on Rotten Tomatoes are animated.) As such, anticipation tends to be high nowadays whenever a new video game-turned animated TV show starts moving forward.
This is, in turn, why the video game-playing masses have been eagerly awaiting "Devil May Cry," a show produced by Shankar and animated by Korean Studio Mir ("The Legend of Korra," "X-Men '97"). Now, with the release of the new trailer, folks have another reason for being excited for the series: the return of two late, great acting legends. That's right, both Kevin Conroy and Tony Todd have roles in the upcoming adaptation. For Conroy, in particular, this could end up being his final posthumous performance.
Kevin Conroy and Tony Todd have at least one more voice over job
As you're no doubt aware, Kevin Conroy sadly passed away in late 2022, while Tony Todd died in late 2024. We saw Todd posthumously in "Werewolf Game" earlier in 2025, but he will also make an appearance in the upcoming "Final Destination Bloodlines."
Affirming the actor's involvement, Shankar took to social media to clarify that Conroy recorded all his lines for "Devil May Cry" before his death, adding that "no AI" was used to complete his work. "Mr. Conroy gave it an amazingly nuanced performance. It was both a pleasure and an honour to work with him," Shankar added. Meanwhile, Dante actor Johnny Yong Bosch ("Power Rangers") shared on Twitter/X that he recorded lines with Conroy a few years ago, reminding fans that "animation takes quite some time to complete."
We recently saw Conroy return to the DC animated universe for "Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part Three" (which put a perfect cap on his long and astonishing legacy as Batman), as well as the less than stellar "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League." He, Bosch and Todd will be joined in "Devil May Cry" — itself based on the long-running Capcom video game franchise that started back in 2001 — by a voice cast that includes Scout Taylor-Compton as Lady, Chris Coppola as Enzo Ferino, and Hoon Lee as the White Rabbit.
"Devil May Cry" hits Netflix on April 3, 2025. Its official synopsis reads as follows:
Sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.