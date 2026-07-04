One Of Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Biggest Leaks Was A Complete Accident

Just over a decade before sequel trilogy nostalgia set in, production on 2015's "The Force Awakens" kicked the property's fandom into hype hyperdrive for the new trio of "Star Wars" films. They knew the original trilogy principals (Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford) were returning for a new "Star Wars" movie, so they, naturally, wondered who and what else would be returning. This meant Ye Olde Internet Rumor Mill would be churning like wild throughout the shoot. Fans would be staking out Pinewood Studios and turning up at locations hoping to hopefully snap a scoop of someone in costume or a familiar prop. I was the West Coast Editor of Ain't It Cool News at the time, and I was inundated with (mostly bogus) information. It was a free-for-all.

Given the intense scrutiny, it's amazing how much Lucasfilm and Disney were able to keep under wraps for as long as they did. Luke Skywalker's very minimal role in the movie was a surprise, as was Daisy Ridley's emergence as the sequel trilogy's new lead. (Han Solo's death, not so much.) At a certain level, the studio could anticipate the fandom incursion. But they couldn't prepare for accidental aerial photographs from a British aviation club member who, while on a leisure flight aboard an Ikarus C42 microlight airplane, inadvertently clicked a shot of the Millennium Falcon.

It should not have been a massive surprise that the Millennium Falcon would be making its first appearance in a live-action "Star Wars" movie since "Return of the Jedi." But the way the reveal trickled out into the news sphere must've come as a shock to Disney and Lucasfilm.