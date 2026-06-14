The Original Plan For Star Trek: Starfleet Academy's DS9 Episode Was Completely Different

In the "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" episode "Series Acclimation Mil," the holographic character Sam (Kerrice Brooks) has become fixated on her role as an emissary between her holographic species and the flesh-and-blood species she encounters at school. She begins studying history, and finds another notable emissary from centuries before that she would like to emulate. She wants to be like Captain Benjamin Sisko, the Bajoran Emissary to the Prophets.

Trekkies will immediately be able to tell you all about Captain Sisko (Avery Brooks), as he was the lead character on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." In brief, Sisko was the first person to make contact with a noncorporeal species of aliens that lived inside of a stable wormhole near the planet of Bajor. The aliens were considered to be the Prophets of the Bajoran religion, and Sisko, quite unwittingly, became a holy figure. Throughout "Deep Space Nine," Sisko wrestled with his status as the Emissary. The last we saw of Sisko, he vanished into the wormhole and never exited.

"Series Acclimation Mil" sees Sam discovering all this information through ancient archives, as "Starfleet Academy" takes place about 850 years after "Deep Space Nine." There is a cameo from Cirroc Lofton, who played Sisko's son Jake on DS9, and Tawny Newsome plays the latest iteration of Dax, a long-lived, body-trading character. The episode ends with a voiceover from Brooks. It's a fun little handshake to the DS9 fans in the audience.

In a recent interview for "Trek Talks" (transcribed by TrekMovie), Newsome — who co-wrote the episode — revealed that the original pitch for the episode wasn't pointedly about "Deep Space Nine." Instead, it was going to be about multiple familiar captains from the past. Only as the episode was workshopped, did it become a Sisko story specifically.