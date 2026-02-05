Here's How Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Episode 5 Pulled Off That Jaw-Dropping Cameo [Exclusive]

Spoilers for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" episode 5 follow.

"Starfleet Academy" episode "Series Acclimation Mil" features SAM (Kerrice Brooks) doing a report on Captain Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks), lead of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." As "DS9" fans know, Sisko was emissary of the Bajoran people to their Prophets (godlike aliens who live in a wormhole near Bajor).

SAM, a holographic intelligence who has been sent as emissary by her own people, feels a kinship with Sisko. Even if she never meets him, she ends the episode thanking him for all he taught her. The episode closes with a voiceover from Sisko:

"Divine laws are simpler than human ones, which is why it takes a lifetime to be able to understand them. Only love can understand them. Only love can interpret these words as they were meant to be interpreted."

Before the credits roll, a simple message appears: "Thank you, Avery." This is pretty astonishing, since Brooks retired from acting (in "Star Trek" or otherwise) several years ago. /Film's Jacob Hall spoke with "Starfleet Academy" showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau about this cameo and how they got in touch with the emissary himself.

Brooks did not come out of retirement to record that voiceover for the episode, but it is his voice, not an AI recreation. Brooks is also a jazz musician, and Sisko's voiceover is excerpted from a spoken word album track that Brooks once recorded. (While "Deep Space Nine" never did a full blown musical episode, Brooks did get to show off his singing in the episode "Badda Bing, Badda Bang.")

"We realized this is the perfect encapsulation of what we're trying to say in the episode, and [Brooks] was incredibly generous, he let us use it," Landau told /Film.