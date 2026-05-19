Dutton Ranch's Kevin Costner Tribute Explained By Yellowstone Star Cole Hauser
The death of Kevin Costner's John Dutton on "Yellowstone" still looms over his loved ones on "Dutton Ranch." However, while the land-loving cowboy is no longer with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), they've found a meaningful way to pay homage to both the character and the actor who played him in their show.
Speaking to ScreenRant, Hauser explained that the latest Taylor Sheridan "Yellowstone" spin-off is called "Dutton Ranch," as opposed to "Wheeler Ranch," because it serves to keep the memory of John Dutton alive. As he told it:
"There's so much going on, with the moving of Texas and the pace of the show. So, we saved it for maybe another time, but it's in honor of John Dutton, and the love that they both have for him."
Hauser added that Rip wouldn't be the man he is today without John Dutton's guidance, which makes the connection even more fitting. However, John's legacy has also informed the storytelling on "Dutton Ranch," as the lessons Rip learned from his mentor have impacted Rip's own parenting skills now that he and Beth have adopted Carter (Finn Little).
The memory of John Dutton influences Rip's parenting on Dutton Ranch
Rip Wheeler isn't part of the "Yellowstone" Dutton family tree by blood, but he was like a son to Kevin Costner's deceased character during his lifetime. John discovered Rip when he was a reckless youth with no hope or prospects — just like Carter when Beth brings him home to be part of the family. So, really, it's quite fitting that Rip has passed on some of John's lessons to his own adopted kid.
In "Dutton Ranch" Episode 2, Carter asks Rip for advice on women after meeting Oreana (Natalie Alyn Lind). Rip tells him that all he has to do is listen before recounting similar advice John gave him back in the day. Here's how Rip explains it to Carter in the aforementioned scene:
"Years ago, when I asked John, I said, 'What's the key to a successful relationship?' He said, 'The first day, she's right. The second day, she's right again. And the third day, you're f**kin' wrong.'"
At the end of the day, the "Yellowstone" franchise is a generations-spanning story about one particular family. Rip and Beth have now been tasked with carrying the torch, ensuring that the legacy of John and his forefathers continues to influence the family's present and future generations. "Dutton Ranch" makes a point to explore this theme, so viewers can probably look forward to more tributes.
"Dutton Ranch" is now streaming on Paramount+.