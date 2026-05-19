Dutton Ranch's Kevin Costner Tribute Explained By Yellowstone Star Cole Hauser

The death of Kevin Costner's John Dutton on "Yellowstone" still looms over his loved ones on "Dutton Ranch." However, while the land-loving cowboy is no longer with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), they've found a meaningful way to pay homage to both the character and the actor who played him in their show.

Speaking to ScreenRant, Hauser explained that the latest Taylor Sheridan "Yellowstone" spin-off is called "Dutton Ranch," as opposed to "Wheeler Ranch," because it serves to keep the memory of John Dutton alive. As he told it:

"There's so much going on, with the moving of Texas and the pace of the show. So, we saved it for maybe another time, but it's in honor of John Dutton, and the love that they both have for him."

Hauser added that Rip wouldn't be the man he is today without John Dutton's guidance, which makes the connection even more fitting. However, John's legacy has also informed the storytelling on "Dutton Ranch," as the lessons Rip learned from his mentor have impacted Rip's own parenting skills now that he and Beth have adopted Carter (Finn Little).