This Masters Of The Universe Vehicle Was A Toy Nightmare For Mattel [Set Visit]

Below-the-line creatives on big-budget blockbusters like "Masters of the Universe" aren't just designing costumes, props, creatures, and vehicles for the movie itself. They're also designing action figures, toy vehicles, and even popcorn buckets.

That's especially true for this particular movie, since He-Man and his pals were on toy store shelves before they were ever on TV screens. In the early 1980s, Mattel came up with some innovative ways to boost sales, including giving kids free cans of slime to get them hooked and then gatekeeping further slime refills behind action figure purchases. But by far the most successful marketing strategy was the 1980s Filmation cartoon "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe." It was the first ever instance of a TV show being created for the purpose of selling an existing toy line, and it was game-changingly effective.

Given the franchise's origins, it's no secret that 2026's "Masters of the Universe" movie is also hoping to sell a few toys. For production designer Guy Hendrix Dyas, who gave /Film a tour of his concept work during a set visit last year, that meant that in addition to getting director Travis Knight's approval for the film's designs, he also had to send them to Mattel for clearance.

Creatives often dread getting "notes" on their work, but the only note that Dyas got from "the mother company" during production was one that made him feel "very proud." After he shared the revamped design for Rotons, a vehicle used by the franchise's villains, Mattel's toymakers told him: "Oh my god, this is the hardest toy we have ever had to design."