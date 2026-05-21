Passenger's Director Has The Exact Same Issue With Horror Movies That You Do [Exclusive]

Horror is having a moment as filmmakers turn to the genre and its relatively small budgets to get their projects greenlit. This has resulted in some innovative and memorable movies from Zach Cregger's genuinely shocking (and fun) "Barbarian" to the experimental kindertrauma "Skinamarink." But even with all this innovation, horror isn't immune to some unfortunate and longstanding cinematic tropes like, say, being way too damn dark. André Øvredal, director of the upcoming "Passenger," has certainly noticed that particular trend, and he's about as thrilled with it as you are.

In a conversation with /Film's Jeremy Mathai, Øvredal was asked about the phenomenon of horror films being too dark. "Yes, I do agree," he said, "That's actually one thing I wanted to avoid since you asked that in a previous question, is that it becomes too dark. Because I was actually just watching a movie yesterday, and I couldn't see anything, and it was just so annoying."

Of course, darkness isn't just limited to horror movies. Small and big screen projects all seem to have undergone some mass dullification over the past couple of decades, and it's becoming an increasingly prevalent topic of discussion. If you want to know why movies and TV shows are too dark now, be prepared for a complex explanation that begins with the advent of digital technology and ends ... well, for now, that's unclear, but based on what Øvredal told /Film, it might just end with the "Passenger" director.