Obsession's Music Store Was Featured In A Beloved '90s Movie

Curry Barker's "Obsession" is the latest low-budget horror phenomenon. The monkey's paw yarn, which goes gloriously heavy on the gore, grossed a surprising $18 million against a $1 million budget over its opening weekend. Given its combination of a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score and an A- CinemaScore (which is particularly high for a horror movie), moviegoers' obsession with the film could linger for a few more weeks, making it one of the most financially successful fright flicks we've seen in a while.

What's the appeal? Well, you can rarely go wrong with a monkey's paw hook (see 2025's "The Monkey"), and, of late, you're in good hands horror-wise when the writer-director hails from the world of sketch comedy. Like Zach Cregger, the filmmaker behind "Barbarian," "Weapons," and the forthcoming "Resident Evil" (and formerly of The Whitest Kids U' Know), Barker made his bones as a funny fella. Along with Cooper Tomlinson, he became a YouTube sensation as a member of the troupe "that's a bad idea." Barker, whose third horror feature, "Anything But Ghosts," is already shot and in post-production, has a sharp pop culture sensibility and a bit of a vicious streak.

These combined elements are striking the right macabre notes with viewers, but Barker's secret sauce might be the music store location he selected for the "Obsession" protagonists to work. It's none other than Cassell's Music, the same location that was featured in the 1990s classic "Wayne's World."