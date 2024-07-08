Paramount Set A Strict Rule For The Led Zeppelin Reference In Wayne's World

While most of the "Saturday Night Live" movies born out of sketches from the long-running late night comedy series have been total duds, "Wayne's World" is one of a few that have stood the test of time. Even while having its foot squarely in the culture of the '90s, the comedy inspired by the sketch starring Mike Myers and Dana Carvey as public access talk show hosts Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar is surprisingly timeless. It has a meta approach that spoofs popular culture and two characters who actually work as genuine buddies outside of their sketch framework. That's why people still love and talk about "Wayne's World" to this day, and even the sequel is a superb follow-up.

One particularly memorable bit from "Wayne's World" comes from one of Wayne's many ambitions in the movie. Along with getting his TV show a wider audience and landing the girl of his dreams (Tia Carrere as the rockin' Cassandra), he also has his eyes set on a 1964 Fender Stratocaster in classic white, with triple single-coil pickups and a whammy bar, and it's pre-CBS Fender corporate buy-out, perfect for raising the bridge, filing down the nut, and taking the buzz out of the low E. I don't know how to play the guitar, so I don't know what most of that means, but that's what Wayne and Cassandra say in the movie, and they just make you want that guitar.

When Wayne asks to take a closer look at the guitar in the music shop, he starts to play Led Zeppelin's iconic song "Stairway to Heaven," only to have his attention called to a sign in the back of the store that says, "No Stairway to Heaven." It's the kind of song that everyone wants to play on the guitar, so of course music stores are sick of hearing it. It's a fun gag, but it required director Penelope Spheeris (who we interviewed for the 30th anniversary of "Wayne's World" not too long ago) to follow a strict rule for the musical reference.