5 Movies To Watch If You Like Timothée Chalamet's Marty Supreme

The pursuit of perfection is a heady and fascinating topic, which is probably why this journey is the central focus of so many movies, TV shows, and stories across different mediums. That's certainly true of "Marty Supreme," the feel-bad movie of 2025 directed by Josh Safdie and written by Ronald Bronstein, which stars Timothée Chalamet as Marty Mauser, an aspiring ping-pong world champion who leaves a path of ruin in his wake no matter where he goes.

To say Marty is a personal and professional wrecking ball is an understatement; across Safdie's two-and-a-half-hour movie, Marty abandons his pregnant lover Rachel (Odessa A'Zion), steals money from his uncle Murray (Larry "Ratso" Sloman), and just generally wreaks havoc on anyone who dares to cross his path. (About an hour into "Marty Supreme," I was overcome with a strong desire to kill Marty Mauser with a hammer; what I mean by this is that Chalamet did a great job.) So why does Marty do these horrible things? He's overcome with an overwhelming need to become the best ping-pong player in the world, even if that means facing off against world champion Koto Endo (Koto Kawaguchi). Perfection, Marty learns, won't come easy.

Chalamet didn't take home the Oscar for leading actor in a motion picture that he so clearly desires — he was ultimately edged out by Michael B. Jordan's astounding dual performance as trickster twins in "Sinners" — but "Marty Supreme" became an instant classic in the young actor's oeuvre. So what stressful, high-octane movies — or movies about people who drive themselves into a frenzy to be "perfect" — should you watch next? Try any or all of these five picks.