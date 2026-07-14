Before Daredevil, Charlie Cox Starred In This Historical HBO Crime Series

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While Charlie Cox's acting resume is hardly thin, it's safe to predict that Matt Murdock/Daredevil is the role people will remember him for — and I don't think he'll mind! Cox is quite passionate about the part, even drawing on some of his own Catholic upbringing to play the conflicted but religious Daredevil.

When Cox was cast as Daredevil in 2014, he was coming off a two season tenure on HBO's historical crime drama "Boardwalk Empire." In the second and third seasons (which aired in 2011 and 2012, respectively), he played Irish Republican Army (IRA) soldier turned bootlegger Owen Sleater. In fact, Cox's charming performance on that show helped him get "Daredevil," and not only because he proved he could hold his own against actors like Steve Buscemi (who played series lead Nucky Thompson, a political/crime boss and Sleater's employer).

Joe Quesada, the then chief creative officer of Marvel, had watched "Boardwalk Empire," and Cox became his no. 1 pick to play Matt Murdock. Quesada, originally a comic artist, drew the famous "Daredevil" comic story "Guardian Devil" by Kevin Smith. That meant had some solid insights into what makes a good Daredevil portrayal, and his instincts about Cox were as on point as Daredevil's own enhanced senses. But what about Owen Sleater screamed Matt Murdock?

"Boardwalk Empire" is set in the 1920s; while Prohibition is happening in the U.S., the Irish War for Independence rages across the pond. That converges in Season 2, when Nucky brokers a deal with the IRA to import liquor. Sleater is sent as an emissary and sticks around — especially since he fancies Nucky's Irish wife, Margaret (Kelly Macdonald), who more than reciprocates the interest. Charming up a woman he shouldn't, with no care for the consequences? There's almost nothing more Matt Murdock than that!