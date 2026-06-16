5 Best Captain America Villains Of All Time, Ranked

In the 80+ years of "Captain America" comics, there have been plenty of bad guys who have been willing to challenge the Sentinel of Liberty and his mighty shield.

Captain America is a breathing symbol of the U.S.' most just ideals, so his villains tend to be political subversives. Cap has battled foes at complete opposite ends of the political spectrum, be they greedy capitalists, white supremacists, terrorists, the radical anarchist Flag-Smasher, or the Nationalsozialistische übermensch Master Man. Remember, Captain America was created (by Jack Kirby and Joe Simon) during World War II, and the character's legacy — including the evils he fights — are connected to that war. No surprise, then, that many Cap villains have ties to the German Third Reich and Axis Powers.

But "Captain America" is a book that evolves with the times, using Cap to grapple with the issues of the day. (In a couple of Marvel comics, Captain America has even run for political office.) Oftentimes, that means having villains who either represent inner rot in the U.S. or are dark mirrors of Captain America himself. Take William Burnside; the 1950s "commie smasher" Captain America was resurrected as the evil "Grand Director," leader of a cross-burning Ku Klux Klan-like group at complete odds with Cap's belief in a pluralistic United States.

But across the many challenges and foes Captain America has faced, these five villains stand out as either the most consistent, the one who left the deepest scars, or both.