Every Time Captain America Has Run For President In Marvel Comics

Harrison Ford never got a chance to return as President James Marshall in an "Air Force One" sequel ("Air Force Two"?), but he will be playing another president in "Captain America: Brave New World" — President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, who was previously played by the late William Hurt in previous Marvel movies. As he did in the comics, Ross will become the Red Hulk, and it looks like he'll be battling it out with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), the new Captain America.

The President of the United States is a shady character? Truly the most outrageous idea in the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet! All kidding aside, between a reactionary, kleptocratic Republican party and a feckless, enabling Democratic one, you might be wishing for a president who would truly, courageously stand up for liberty and justice for all— perhaps someone like Captain America himself. Believe it or not, a few Marvel comics have explored this very idea.

Now, Steve Rogers has palled around with presidents from Franklin D. Roosevelt (who first presented Cap with his mighty shield) to George W. Bush. Yet this is why Marvel usually keeps Cap away from choosing a side of partisan politics — you're inevitably less of a hero to the other side if you commit. In Nick Spencer's run on "Captain America: Sam Wilson," Sam shows this when he decides he can't stay neutral, gives a speech endorsing liberal principles, and winds up roundly criticized by the right.

A character called "Captain America" is also going to represent two very different ideals to different political aisles. In real life, both sides have tried to claim him or head-canoned his affiliation. His whole character is defined by patriotism and American greatness, conservatives might say, so he's one of us. But wait! — liberals attest — Steve Rogers canonically grew up poor in New York City during the Great Depression, so he must be a New Deal Democrat.

Now, Captain America has been mostly written by liberals, and that's how his actor Chris Evans swings too. Yet some have also penned him as a conservative. In Mark Millar and Bryan Hitch's satirical "Ultimates," Ultimate Cap (the one who saluted Dubya) is used to represent what a blue-eyed good ol' boy really is: a thug who shouts things like "Surrender?! Do you think this 'A' on my forehead stands for France?!"

To keep the character above the fray, even Captain America stories where he runs for president have tried to avoid painting him as firmly red or blue.