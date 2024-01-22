The Air Force One Sequel Idea That Never Saw The Light Of Day

I think we can all agree that James Marshall was one of our greatest presidents. I mean, he single-handedly stopped a terrorist attack and saved his entire family in the process!

What's that? You don't remember that happening? And you don't remember President James Marshall ever holding office? Well, that's because none of this happened ... in the real world. But in the wonderful world of movies, James Marshall was indeed a president who kicked some ass, and was played by none other than Harrison Ford in the Wolfgang Petersen blockbuster "Air Force One."

In that very silly, very enjoyable film, the official airplane of the President of the United States is seized by terrorists (lead by Gary Oldman!). The President and his family are taken hostage. But this is not your average POTUS! No, James Marshall is a Vietnam veteran and a war hero, so he knows how to handle himself. Sure enough, he's soon taking out the terrorists, saving the day, and uttering the now classic line, "Get off my plane!" Hell yes, 4 more years!

"Air Force One" was a big hit. In fact, it was the fifth highest-grossing film of 1997, and when a movie does numbers like that, sequel talk begins. As it turns out, an "Air Force One" sequel was discussed, and Andrew W. Marlowe, who wrote the script for the first film, spilled the beans on what a potential, never-made sequel would've been about.