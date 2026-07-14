Two Of Andy Weir's Books Share A Sci-Fi Universe - But He's Legally Not Allowed To Confirm It

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Andy Weir has ascended the list of notable science fiction creators in recent years. He has come a long way since publishing his first sci-fi book, "The Martian," as a blog post before it became a best-selling novel. That book also eventually became a huge blockbuster movie directed by Ridley Scott ("Gladiator") starring Matt Damon ("Saving Private Ryan"). As it turns out, his follow-up novel is technically connected to "The Martian," but legal issues get in the way of him confirming that officially.

In an interview with Maude Garrett on her YouTube channel in 2024, Weir touched on a fan question speculating that "The Martian" and "Artemis" take place in the same universe. Mind you, this was long before "Project Hail Mary" became one of the best sci-fi movies of 2026, thus giving him even more notoriety. In any event, the author all but confirmed the theory, with a major caveat. Here's what he had to say about it:

"I can't officially state that 'The Martian' and 'Artemis' take place in the same continuity because that would mean that 'Artemis' is a derivative work and that would activate a bunch of contracts. But I can say that the groundskeeper of Aldrin Park in 'Artemis' is about 80 years old, you never find out what his name is, but somebody says, 'Isn't your name Mike?' And he's like, 'Nope.' He says he likes plants and he used to travel a lot for work."

"The Martian" takes place after a dust storm on Mars nearly kills Mark Watney, forcing his crew to evacuate the planet. He finds himself stranded and completely alone with no way to tell Earth that he's alive, leading to a harrowing tale of survival. For what it's worth, Weir was a fan of Scott and Damon's adaptation.