Survivor 50 Fans Are In Mourning After A Fan-Favorite Player's Elimination

Don't even attempt the immunity challenge if you haven't watched "Inconceivable," the penultimate episode of "Survivor 50." Spoilers about the double elimination ahead!

The landmark all-star season "Survivor 50" is about to come to an end, and on the May 13 episode, "Inconceivable," a "Survivor" legend fell for the final time. No, I'm not talking about Rick Devens; honestly, I bet that guy is texting (sometimes controversial) host and showrunner Jeff Probst as we speak and begging for another shot. No, I'm talking about Cirie Fields, widely regarded as the best player to never win "Survivor," who was voted out by a majority of players for the first time across her six seasons of play.

Fields, who debuted in "Survivor: Panama" (the show's 12th season) and lost a fire-making challenge that left her in fourth place, became a part of the infamous Black Widow Brigade in "Survivor: Micronesia" and came in third, was ousted from "Game Changers" due to a total fluke (everyone had an Idol or advantage except for her), and came in fourth place a second time on the crossover event "Survivor Australia v the World," where she reunited with her "Micronesia" ally and real-life friend Parvati Shallow. So, what about "Survivor 50?"

Honestly, Fields lasted a lot longer than I thought she would, which she says herself in a post-mortem interview; more on that shortly. As one of the most cunning strategists in "Survivor" history (as her "Survivor 50" competitor Joe Hunter said of Fields in a confessional, "I've never seen a human manipulate a room [so] that it even twists my own mind"), Fields would have easily won $2 million from an adoring jury. That's why she got ousted; she was too powerful to bring to a final tribal council. Long-time "Survivor" fans, though, are grieving.