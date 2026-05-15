Why Rey Took The Skywalker Name In Star Wars, Explained

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Few names in the history of a galaxy far, far away can stir up as much debate as that of Rey Skywalker. (Perhaps Jar Jar Binks, but that's a conversation for another day.) Played by Daisy Ridley, the girl simply named Rey, a nobody from Jakku, was the protagonist of the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy and, by the end, had become the final true Jedi in the galaxy. Originally named Keera rather than Rey in the script for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," she eventually became Rey Skywalker when all was said and done.

Rather famously, Rey revealed that she had taken up the name Rey Skywalker at the very end of the complicated $1 billion box office hit that was "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." But why, exactly, did she assume the surname of her former mentor, Luke Skywalker? We now have a firm answer, directly from Rey herself.

In a newly updated in-universe book titled "Star Wars: The Secrets of the Jedi: The Chronicles of Luke Skywalker" (via Comic Basics), it's revealed via writings by Rey (though the book was actually written by Marc Sumerak) why she took the Skywalker name as her own after "The Rise of Skywalker" revealed that Emperor Palpatine was her grandfather. Here's what she had to say in the book:

"I had to continue the fight and finish what he started. To stop Palpatine from rising again ... And to proudly wear my Master's name while doing so, in honor of his life and his sacrifice."

"Luke Skywalker may be gone from this plane, just like all the Jedi who came before him ... but he will live forever," Rey added. "Because, in the end, I am all the Jedi. And maybe we all are."