Yellowstone Spin-Off Dutton Ranch Flips One Of Beth Dutton's Biggest Trends

This post contains spoilers for "Dutton Ranch" Episode 1.

Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton was responsible for some of the wildest "Yellowstone" moments. In fact, Beth's abrasive manner was the reason "Yellowstone" didn't get made at HBO. Now, she's been unleashed upon the Lone Star State in "Dutton Ranch," the spin-off that sees her and husband Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) relocate to Texas after their ranch in Dillon, Montana, burns down in a wildfire. Beth brings her own fiery personality to the town of Rio Paloma in South Texas, and she's already clashing with some of the locals. But there is one resident to whom she seems to have taken a liking: Ed Harris' kindly veterinarian Everett McKinney. What's more, based on the way in which Everett's first scene embraces a classic Beth trope, it looks as if these two are set to be good friends.

On "Yellowstone," Beth could verbally take down anyone whenever she felt like it. But she seemed to have a preference for embracing her acid tongue in taprooms. From the very outset, Reilly's financial executive-turned-rancher took great pleasure in deflating anyone she could while propped up at the bar, starting with a would-be suitor who tries to chat her up in a hotel bar only to be shut down in the most merciless way. Beth then took real estate developer Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston) to one of the roughest saloons in town in order to take him down a peg or two. But that wasn't the end of her bar burns, which continued throughout the show's five seasons, becoming somewhat of a calling card for the acerbic Dutton daughter. Now, "Dutton Ranch" has flipped the trope on its head.