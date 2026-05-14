How To Watch The Super Mario Galaxy Movie At Home

Shigeru Miyamoto (Mario and Luigi's dad) may have warned fans not to expect a "Super Smash Bros." movie anytime soon, but nothing is stopping the cope train. "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" not only brought in even more characters from the "Super Mario" games, but also officially kickstarted the Nintendo Cinematic Universe by bringing in Fox McCloud. If you've been waiting to relive this epic crossover, you're in luck. Fans won't have to wait long to catch "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" at home, because the sequel is set to debut on digital platforms May 19, 2026, before its rollout on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD a month later on June 16.

"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" is the biggest animated movie of 2026 so far, which has big repercussions for the future of the franchise. It's easy to see why. The movie, despite having the same issues as the previous film when it comes to needle drops and a thin script, doubles down on the colorful fun of the first "Super Mario Bros. Movie." At a time when cinema and even TV is becoming gray and visually dull, this movie has some truly spectacular animation across fantastical worlds.

The film features a star-studded cast that includes Chris Pratt, Anya-Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day and Jack Black, and newcomers Brie Larson, Donald Glover, and Glen Powell. "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie," of course, takes inspiration from the titular "Super Mario Galaxy" game, in which Mario travels across the galaxy and explores new worlds and new threats alongside Luigi and Yoshi.

If you're keen to get some behind-the-scenes to the film's making, or just get a view at the absurdly large number of Easter eggs in "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie," you'll want to get this one on physical media.