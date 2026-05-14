How To Watch The Super Mario Galaxy Movie At Home
Shigeru Miyamoto (Mario and Luigi's dad) may have warned fans not to expect a "Super Smash Bros." movie anytime soon, but nothing is stopping the cope train. "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" not only brought in even more characters from the "Super Mario" games, but also officially kickstarted the Nintendo Cinematic Universe by bringing in Fox McCloud. If you've been waiting to relive this epic crossover, you're in luck. Fans won't have to wait long to catch "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" at home, because the sequel is set to debut on digital platforms May 19, 2026, before its rollout on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD a month later on June 16.
"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" is the biggest animated movie of 2026 so far, which has big repercussions for the future of the franchise. It's easy to see why. The movie, despite having the same issues as the previous film when it comes to needle drops and a thin script, doubles down on the colorful fun of the first "Super Mario Bros. Movie." At a time when cinema and even TV is becoming gray and visually dull, this movie has some truly spectacular animation across fantastical worlds.
The film features a star-studded cast that includes Chris Pratt, Anya-Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day and Jack Black, and newcomers Brie Larson, Donald Glover, and Glen Powell. "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie," of course, takes inspiration from the titular "Super Mario Galaxy" game, in which Mario travels across the galaxy and explores new worlds and new threats alongside Luigi and Yoshi.
If you're keen to get some behind-the-scenes to the film's making, or just get a view at the absurdly large number of Easter eggs in "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie," you'll want to get this one on physical media.
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's physical media release includes lots of bonus features
Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are no strangers to helming big animated franchises. The two previously developed the gargantuan hit "Teen Titans Go!" which has been running since 2013. Even if our reviewer didn't love "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie," she did find the film visually appealing. For this new Mario and Luigi adventure, Horvath and Jelenic went hard on the Nintendo references and Easter eggs. Just in case you didn't catch them all during the film's theatrical run, the home video release of "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" has a guided deep dive into the many Easter eggs in the film, as well as over an hour of bonus features.
- NEXT LEVEL: MAKING THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE – Go behind the scenes of this epic journey across the cosmos as the visionary creators at Nintendo, the acclaimed filmmakers and artists of Illumination, and the extraordinary cast who redefined these iconic characters reveal the artistry behind every meticulously crafted moment.
- CAST OF CHARACTERS – Explore how this impeccable cast masterfully embodied the iconic MARIO BROS. characters, honoring their legacy while captivating audiences across generations worldwide.
- EXPLORING THE GALAXY – Guided by the filmmakers and cast, audiences embark on a journey through the film's most iconic settings, revealing the thoughtful layers of nostalgia embedded in each one.
- GALACTIC THEMATICS – The emotional core of any SUPER MARIO BROS. film lies in its relationships. This piece delves into the bonds between characters, examining the alliances that are tested, the connections that are broken, and those that endure and evolve forever.
- COSMIC TUNES – Some sounds are unmistakably SUPER MARIO BROS. Composer Brian Tyler invites audiences inside his creative process, reimagining the franchise's iconic game music as a powerful cinematic score that drives the action and elevates this epic adventure.
- POWER-UPS – There is no greater tool in the galaxy than a perfectly timed power-up. Take a closer look at the many power-ups featured in the film, explore how the filmmakers selected which to include, and hear from the cast as they share their personal favorites.
- SECRETS OF THE GALAXY – Brimming with cleverly hidden Easter eggs, the film invites fans to return again and again to catch them all. In this feature, the filmmakers and cast offer insider guidance on where to look, what to watch for, and the surprises waiting to be discovered.