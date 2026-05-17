Margaret Atwood Has One Valid Problem With The Dragons On HBO's Game Of Thrones

I bet you didn't think Margaret Atwood, the Canadian author of "The Handmaid's Tale," "The Testaments," and the underrated "Alias Grace" (which also got a TV adaptation), had opinions on the dragons from "Game of Thrones." Well, guess what? She does! Well, she did, at least, as of 2015, when she wrote a short piece in The Guardian about the hit HBO series.

So what are Atwood's specific thoughts? As she notes, dragons are pretty familiar to fans of fantasy fare. "The past thousand-and-a-half years has given us a range of dragons, from the lucky dragons of China, to the tussling red and white dragons of Welsh lore, to the dragon of St. George fame, substitute for Satan, to the Zen-ish, wise, riddling dragons of [Ursula K.] Le Guin's Earthsea, to the hoarding, miserly dragons of 'Beowulf' and 'The Hobbit,'" Atwood said.

That's when she turned her attention to the dragons depicted in "Game of Thrones," who, at the time, were controlled by the so-called Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). As Atwood put it, "George RR Martin's dragons are more like superweapon bazookas. They're aesthetically attractive — more so in the books than in the series, where they have less delicate pink tracery and more scaly pterodactyl beakiness – but, so far, they don't talk."

The dragons in the "Game of Thrones" universe never started talking, to be clear ... but Atwood definitely had more to say. In fact, I think — based on this Guardian piece — that she has a pretty obvious favorite character.