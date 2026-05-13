Wildwood Teaser Trailer: Laika's New Stop-Motion Adventure Is Going To Make You Cry

"It's a story in the grand tradition of Tolkien, as big as 'Lord of the Rings' with a wonderful contemporary quality as well. Nothing of its kind has been attempted in our medium," director Travis Knight said back in 2022. "You have these epic scenes alongside very nuanced character moments, which are the two hardest things to do in stop-motion. It's exciting to imagine how this might all come together." While this may have sounded hyperbolic a few years ago, seeing the first look at "Wildwood" solidifies that Knight was not exaggerating. The tangible, fantastical world of "Wildwood" is already breathtaking, and the added line that the film is "from the hands" that brought us "Coraline" is one of my new favorite middle fingers from artists raging against the constant threat of AI.

"Wildwood" tells the story of Prue McKeel (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) and her classmate Curtis Mehlberg (Jacob Tremblay), our lead characters, who are drawn into a hidden magical forest near Portland in an attempt to save Prue's kidnapped infant brother Mac from the crows, who are led by a mysterious woman named Alexandra. As is tradition with all of Laika's films, "Wildwood" also boasts an incredible ensemble voice cast that includes Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali, Jemaine Clement, Awkwafina, Angela Bassett, Jake Johnson, Charlie Day, Amandla Stenberg, Tom Waits, Maya Erskine, Tantoo Cardinal, and Richard E. Grant.

Per the film's official website, Laika describes the story as "a tale of love, loss, sacrifice, and secrets, and of the magic you can find on your doorstep, if you're willing to look for it." Consider us ready to go on this adventure with them.

"Wildwood" is due in theaters on October 23, 2026.