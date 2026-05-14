5 TV Shows To Avoid On Netflix

In 2012, Netflix changed its business model. Anyone using the service at that point was familiar with its red DVD envelopes used to rent and return movies and TV shows, but with the 2012 release of "Lilyhammer" on its then-fledgling streaming service, it officially helped kick off the streaming era of television in which we now reside. (One of the entries on this list is usually credited with being Netflix's first original series, but technically, it actually is "Lilyhammer.")

Since then, Netflix has released so many original TV shows and movies that it's legitimately hard to keep track of all their drops, particularly because it operates on a binge-watching model. Unlike competing services like Hulu and Apple TV, Netflix either releases full seasons of shows all at once or releases episodes in batches over multiple parts, which makes its product feel more fleeting than most. So if you're trying to figure out which Netflix series to add to your queue next, how do you choose?

That part is up to you, actually. I'm not here to tell you which Netflix shows to watch; actually, I'm here to tell you which Netflix shows you should strenuously avoid. Narrowing it down to just five picks was actually a little tough, given the sheer volume of Netflix's output over the past several years, but these picks aren't just bad; at least one of them feels spiritually evil. Here are five Netflix shows that you should avoid like the plague, and yes, they are all marked as Netflix originals. (They are, however, presented in no particular order.)